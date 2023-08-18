He’s a Cop, and a Dad – with College Safety Advice

He’s a Sheriff and a dad in Delaware county – Tony Skinner with advice to students headed back to class, at BSU and beyond

Newest Cardinals – Move in week continues, how many newest of the new, Pres. Mearns

From yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

It’s a big deal for the local economy – Crunching the numbers for jobs and economic impact for the area when BSU is in session, Pres. Mearns cited the most recent available statistics for us on WMUN Radio

That’s a lot of new faces – Some of the numbers at Ball State, on campus, Pres. Mearns

Many live off campus, and today at BSU

The age, and health of Congress members has been an issue lately, so when he was in Muncie this week, we asked Sen. Todd Young about the issue

Week 1 of the high school football season starts tonight, with Radio coverage at Frankton on our Oldies 101 – and Delta hosting Muncie Central on WMUN: all games from Woof Boom Radio on FM, AM, free streams, Alexa, Woof Boom Radio TV, and now Facebook Live, too.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero for August is explained now by Jen Rodriguez

We give $10,000 in kind to a not for profit every month. Hear the whole interview on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

They are temporary, but a big improvement – the bathrooms for the new stadium at Muncie Central High School

Principal Chris Walker took us through some of the amenities during this opening season of a multi-phase construction plan. The home opener is one week from today.

The Farm Bill comes up for re-authorization later this year, and 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has had many discussions about it

She and her husband are farmers in the 5th District of Indiana.

The Indiana Fever made a donation to Ascension St. Vincent that is meant to give women a free mammogram. The donation made Tuesday was for $10,000.

The Fairgrounds in Muncie is more than just the Fair – The Anderson Kennel Club, Inc. and the Muncie Kennel Club Incorporated dog show started Thursday. Hundreds of dogs and their owners in the show ring from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday.

