Ball State Move In is ON

Move in mayhem – Ball State started move in days yesterday with about 6,000 headed into dorms, about 3,800 new freshman within the number of students according to Pres. Mearns. Wednesday, the stoplight at the corner of Bethel and Tillotson in Muncie had been malfunctioning according to Andrew Walker in communications at the U. As a work around, you could do this: Traveling east into Muncie, continue on McGalliard Road past Tillotson Avenue until Oakwood Avenue, then turn right. Continue traveling south on Oakwood until reaching Bethel Avenue, and turn right. Shortly after, turn left onto McKinley Avenue and into the Ball State campus.

Sen. Todd Young was in Muncie Tuesday for a round table discussion with the ECI Regional Planning District meeting

More on our coverage of the Muncie visit by Sen. Todd Young this week – housing came up

At the ECI Regional Planning District meeting. Hear the entire event for yourself on WMUNmuncie.com.

Perry County Memorial Hospital has determined that the “declining rates of deliveries” is part of the reason why the facility will stop offering obstetrics services and deliveries at the end of this year. Instead, it is hoping to free up some beds for other patients.

From the great news department: the golf fundraiser for Muncie Mission on August 31 is sold out with 60 teams. Bob Scott, VP Development told us yesterday they are still taking hole sponsorships at $100 and prize sponsorships at $500 through Monday, August 21. MuncieMission.org.

Smash, and grab – Muscle car stolen. Earlier this week at Right Drive in Muncie, thieves drove a car right out of their showroom in the middle of the night. Sources say they think a computer was used to start the car without keys – a professional job – and the fear is it will be sold for parts and never seen in tack again. If you have information, they’re offering a reward for help catching the crooks.

The budget process is beginning for Town of Yorktown. Yesterday on WMUN I asked Manager Chase Bruton for an update

This weekend, hear all about the Muncie Central football stadium opener for the Aug. 25 game, plus Yorktown’s Manager Chase Bruton, a K9 fundraiser, Congressman Greg Pence, and more COVID advice from a local resource.

Indiana is the seventh most dangerous US state for truck drivers. 13.22% of all fatal traffic crashes involving a large truck. Nebraska is the most dangerous state for truckers with 16.1% of all fatal traffic crashes throughout 2021 in the state involving a big rig. data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).