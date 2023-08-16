Community Gathering Planned For Muncie’s New Memory Spiral

The city of Muncie and the Muncie Parks Department are planning a community gathering to celebrate and kick off the opening of the Muncie Memory Spiral in keekin Park. The gathering will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11 AM-5 PM at the location of the Muncie Memory Spiral, near the northeast corner of Hackley and Memorial. The community celebration will feature sweet treats for attendees, lots of old-fashioned games and activities, a classic car cruise-in, dance and music performances, food trucks and vendors, community organization information tables, an instrument petting zoo, over 60 free raffle prize giveaways from local businesses, and much more.

