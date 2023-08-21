WMUN Radio to air Muncie Mayor Debate

Let’s debate – Muncie Mayor debate locked down. Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. the candidates will be on stage at the Muncie Central High School auditorium, and Live on WMUN Radio. The League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, the Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, and the Bowen Center for Public Affairs will hold with the goal not to endorse any party, but to help inform and engage the citizens of Muncie.

BSU Police Chief Jim Duckham is retiring. Ball State Daily News says a retirement party is Aug. 25 from 2 – 5 p.m. in the L.A. Pittinger Student Center.

Brad Chambers filed the paperwork Thursday morning to form his campaign for governor in 2024. He led Indiana’s economic development efforts for Gov. Eric Holcomb.

On the WMUN Radio show All Kinds of People, Max Rudicel is the guest of Dr. Joe. 9:30 – 10 a.m. on 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, free streams and podcast after: look for the All Kinds of People Channel on WMUNmuncie.com.

Here’s what happened in Beech Grove – Indiana State Police say a Beech Grove police officer tried to pull over a car that matched the description of a stolen car, but the driver did not stop. Cops used a ‘pit maneuver’ several times before finally bringing the suspect to a stop, then the suspect began ramming the police patrol cars with their own car, and one police officer fired a shot, hitting the suspect. Suspect is in stable condition at a hospital, no officers were hurt.

There is a new baby at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo! 28-year-old Tara gave birth to the newest orangutan late Wednesday night.

Devour Indy Summerfest starts today and goes on until September 3rd.

Indiana University gave its men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson a $1 million per year raise on the contract he originally signed in 2021. $4.2 million per year makes him one of the three highest paid men’s basketball coaches in the Big Ten.

It’s being called a once in a lifetime event: the opening football game at the new Muncie Stadium / Ball Recreational Field. This Friday, Yorktown is at the Bearcats – on WMUN, Radio, TV, Radio, and Facebook Live. On Oldies 101, Pendleton Heights is at Anderson.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association will award the statewide Spectrum Awards Oct. 2, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy. WLBC is a Finalist for Station Promotional Campaign for The Great Diamond & Ice Meltdown, Local Community Involvement for Project Poinsettia, and best Local Newscast. Best Commercial Finalist is our Oldies 101 for the Save AM Radio announcement. Winners will be announced during the Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony October 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana tax on gasoline to climb again in September.

Hiker who died in fall from Wisconsin bluff is identified as a 42-year-old man, from Ft. Wayne.

Thursday (August 24th), at 7:00 pm – the Big Band musicians from America’s Hometown Band are again “Romancing the Boulevard” outside the front entrance of the E B & Bertha C Ball Center on Minnetrista Boulevard.

Talking economic development in Muncie Delaware County today on WMUN Radio’s 765BusinessJournal.com show, 9 – 9:30 a.m. – Bill Walters from the ECI Regional Planning District, and Brad Bookout will talk about Brownfields, the recent visit from Sen. Young, and the Readi 2.0 Grant meeting last week.

