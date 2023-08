A Delaware County man was arrested Monday after authorities found more than two pounds of heroin in a bedroom at his home in Albany. The Star Press reports 62 year old Kirk Allen Wood is being held in the Delaware County jail under a $130,000 cash bond, preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug. Authorities say they were investigating a death at Wood’s home, in the 300 block of North Mound Street, when a large amount of narcotics were found there.