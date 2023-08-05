Band Day: Kokomo wins, Central Second

The motorcade returning to Muncie, photo credit, Facebook page for Spirit of Muncie Band and Guard

A one point difference between first and second place at the Indiana State Fair Band Day placed Kokomo High School (AAA) Kokomo, IN as the winner, and  Muncie Central High School (AAA) Muncie Central, IN in second. (complete scoring sheet here).

Central Band with 2nd place trophy, source, Facebook page for Spirit of Muncie Band and Guard

The rest of the Sweet 16:

Centerville High School (AA) Centerville, IN

Jay County High School (AAA) Portland, IN

Anderson High School (AAA) Anderson, IN

Richmond High School (AAA) Richmond, IN

Winchester Community High School (AAA) Winchester, IN

Yorktown High School (AA) Yorktown, IN

Northeastern High School (AA) Fountain City, IN

Montgomery County United (AAA) Crawfordsville, IN

Western Boone Jr/Sr High School (AA) Thorntown, IN

Randolph Southern Jr/Sr High School (A) Lynn, In

Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band (AA) Greensburg, IN

Frankton-Lapel HS (AAA) Frankton, In

Marion High School (AAA) Marion, IN

West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School (AA) West Lafayette, IN

 

Steve Lindell

Previous Post
6:12 P.M. UPDATE: SWEET 16 FOR BAND DAY 2023

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom