6:12 P.M. UPDATE: SWEET 16 FOR BAND DAY 2023

ENTIRE REMAINING SCHEDULE finally released:
Indiana State Fair Band Day presented by Music Travel Consultants and Paige’s Music
Finals
Friday, August 4, 2023 – Indiana State Fairgrounds
EXHIBITION AT 7:50 PM Sheridan High School (A), Sheridan, IN
Northeastern High School (AA), Fountain City, IN, 8:00 PM
Marion High School (AAA), Marion, IN, 8:09 PM
Montgomery County United (AAA), Crawfordsville, IN, 8:18 PM
Frankton-Lapel HS (AAA), Frankton, IN, 8:27 PM
Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band (AA), Greensburg, IN, 8:36 PM
West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School (AA), West Lafayette, IN, 8:45 PM
Western Boone Jr/Sr High School (AA), Thorntown, IN, 8:54 PM
Randolph Southern Jr/Sr High School (A), Lynn, IN, 9:03 PM
BREAK 9:12 PM
Yorktown High School (AA), Yorktown, IN, 9:32 PM
Centerville High School (AA), Centerville, IN, 9:41 PM
Kokomo High School (AAA), Kokomo, IN, 9:50 PM
Winchester Community High School (AAA), Winchester, IN, 9:59 PM
Anderson High School (AAA), Anderson, IN, 10:08 PM
Richmond High School (AAA), Richmond, IN, 10:17 PM
Muncie Central High School (AAA), Muncie Central, IN, 10:26 PM
Jay County High School (AAA), Portland, IN, 10:35 PM
BREAK, 10:44 PM
AWARDS, 11:00 PM
UPDATE: 6 P.M., from Muncie Central Band Facebook page:
EARLIER REPORT:
Muncie Central finished 2nd, behind Kokomo in the prelims for the Indiana State Fair Band Contest. Chuck Reynolds tells MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski that “Best Music” award goes to to Central from that session, and the Central performance will be at 10:26 p.m. – the second to the last group to compete. We were also told that Decatur County’s performance was delayed due to a travel/equipment problem. Awaiting the final results from the session, and the total list of the Sweet 16.
Steve Lindell