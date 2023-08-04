6:12 P.M. UPDATE: SWEET 16 FOR BAND DAY 2023

ENTIRE REMAINING SCHEDULE finally released:

Indiana State Fair Band Day presented by Music Travel Consultants and Paige’s Music

Finals

Friday, August 4, 2023 – Indiana State Fairgrounds

EXHIBITION AT 7:50 PM Sheridan High School (A), Sheridan, IN

Northeastern High School (AA), Fountain City, IN, 8:00 PM

Marion High School (AAA), Marion, IN, 8:09 PM

Montgomery County United (AAA), Crawfordsville, IN, 8:18 PM

Frankton-Lapel HS (AAA), Frankton, IN, 8:27 PM

Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band (AA), Greensburg, IN, 8:36 PM

West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School (AA), West Lafayette, IN, 8:45 PM

Western Boone Jr/Sr High School (AA), Thorntown, IN, 8:54 PM

Randolph Southern Jr/Sr High School (A), Lynn, IN, 9:03 PM

BREAK 9:12 PM

Yorktown High School (AA), Yorktown, IN, 9:32 PM

Centerville High School (AA), Centerville, IN, 9:41 PM

Kokomo High School (AAA), Kokomo, IN, 9:50 PM

Winchester Community High School (AAA), Winchester, IN, 9:59 PM

Anderson High School (AAA), Anderson, IN, 10:08 PM

Richmond High School (AAA), Richmond, IN, 10:17 PM

Muncie Central High School (AAA), Muncie Central, IN, 10:26 PM

Jay County High School (AAA), Portland, IN, 10:35 PM

BREAK, 10:44 PM

AWARDS, 11:00 PM

UPDATE: 6 P.M., from Muncie Central Band Facebook page:

State Fair Band Day Finals Friday evening. (plan accordingly for traffic & lines) Fair Admission: $14.00 Parking: $10.00 Also attached, is the SOM itinerary** for parents & students. *Times/schedule are subject to change based on CITSA updates. **NIGHT SHOW gate will close at 8pm and not allow re-entry…… please plan accordingly so entry is available. Per Doug Fletcher, Band Day Coordinator, gate 10 is best gate @ Fall Creek Parkway/42nd Street entrance for re-entry into grandstands (see map). Tickets: Adults: $10; Children: 6-12 $4; Ages 5-under (FREE w/ paid Fair Admission) The BAND PLAN:

EARLIER REPORT:

Muncie Central finished 2nd, behind Kokomo in the prelims for the Indiana State Fair Band Contest. Chuck Reynolds tells MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski that “Best Music” award goes to to Central from that session, and the Central performance will be at 10:26 p.m. – the second to the last group to compete. We were also told that Decatur County’s performance was delayed due to a travel/equipment problem. Awaiting the final results from the session, and the total list of the Sweet 16.

