Plans For Anderson Apartment Development Approved

Plans for the opening of a third apartment development on the Wigwam property in downtown Anderson have been approved.

According to the Herald Bulletin, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception for the project. Last week the city’s plan commission approved the primary plat.

BWI through its new company Building and Impacting Communities Inc. plans to construct a $12.9 million building on property to the southeast of the historic Wigwam complex.