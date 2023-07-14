Prosecutors Want Muncie Police Officer Jailed Following DWI Arrest

Federal prosecutors want a Muncie police officer awaiting trial for obstruction of justice jailed following his driving-while-intoxicated arrest in Kokomo. According to the Star Press, Corey Posey is accused of filing a false report in 2018 after fellow officer Chase Winkle physically assaulted an arrestee. The 31-year-old Posey — free on his own recognizance since being indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2021 — stood trial on the federal count of obstruction of justice last month, but a mistrial was declared when jurors were unable to agree on a verdict.

