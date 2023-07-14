Anderson Police Seek Man In Connection With Murder

Anderson Police have identified a second person of interest in the homicide investigation of the death of a 41-year-old man.
According to the Herald Bulletin, officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of 30 year old Demarcus S. Davis.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or through Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

