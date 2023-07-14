Fall Creek Township Cool To Merger Proposal With Pendleton

The Fall Creek Township advisory board plans to draft a letter declaring its residents have no interest in merging with the town of Pendleton. The Herald Bulletin reports the letter will be a public declaration of intent, representing the board’s first public response to a proposal which first surfaced several months ago and has drawn increasing levels of concern among the township’s residents. Tuesday’s meeting drew about 160 residents to the Pendleton Fire Station. None spoke in support of the merger.

