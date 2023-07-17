Muncie: Heroes Help Kids With Back to School

Good news to start your week – The Heroes and Helpers shopping event was Saturday in Muncie – Crimestoppers coordinator Bruce Qualls thanked all the public safety personnel for helping at Muncie Target

About 90 kids were signed up to get $50 each for back-to-school supplies and clothes because of sponsors and The Arby’s Foundation.

Huge crowds reported by Fox 59 Friday at the American Legion Mall Indy for the Indiana Black Expo summer celebration outdoor concert.

Indiana history: yesterday in 1907 Orville Clarence Redenbacher, the popcorn king, born in Brazil, Indiana.

At tonight’s Yorktown Town Council meeting, on the agenda – Police of Police Radios Purchase, and Sports Park Repair among items on the list. 6 p.m., Town Hall.

The midway opens today for two fairs in WLBCland: the Madison County 4H Fair in Alexandria, and the Delaware County Fair in Muncie. The annual Dollar Ride Night tradition in Muncie will not happen this year – organizers did not want to continue what was called a gift to families in the community.

Hotels.com’s inaugural “Room Service Report” reveals some of the most unusual requests from guests, as shared by hotel staff members. Diet water, Melted ice cream, and Bison were some of the oddest, according to a survey among 473 hotels in 10 countries..

Harsh words from judge about MPD – Former Muncie officer sentenced to six months for filing false report, but what the judge said was bigger news: “I don’t see you as part of the systemic problem that Muncie has.” The words of Judge James Sweeney II, to Dalton Kurtz — who admitted he had provided an inaccurate account of Chase Winkle’s interactions with a 17-year-old detainee in June 2018.

The Big Idea from Second Harvest Food Bank – here’s CEO Becca Clawson

You can help the many programs of their organization with the Summer Match Program – curehunger.org.