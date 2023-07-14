Muncie: When Will Wheeling Avenue Open?

Will it open soon? Muncie Wheeling Avenue update: yesterday was to be the final day of milling of the old road surface, according to Mayor Ridenour. He says paving will happen when the weather allows – dry weather is needed. Likely to start Tuesday.

Are you related to a Hoosier veteran and struggling to make ends meet? If so, consider applying for financial relief through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. Right now, the organization is accepting applications that could allow veteran families in need to get $500 per dependent child for next school year. You can learn more about the application process and apply at in.gov/dva.

Plan ahead for the next Muncie on the Move breakfast event: August 2, Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie. $25 for members and $35 for non-members. To make a reservation contact Brenda Brumfield.

Old ways might be better – A reading program at Muncie Community Schools discussed at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting – Dr. Chuck Reynolds

State Road 128 remains closed in both directions East of Frankton. This closure will allow crews to complete a box culvert between County Road 400 W. and County Road 350 W. The work is expected to be complete early August, according to INDOT.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is adding an adventure playground to their Asian Trek exhibit. The Bamboo Forest will include a two-story play area and marketplace and is expected to open this fall, but will require separate tickets in addition to the price of admission.

Dr. Phil Hoffman, assistant dean of Media and general manager of Ball State Public Media, has been elected to the Board of Governors of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Central Great Lakes Chapter. As a member of the board, he will collaborate with other industry professionals to shape the future of television in the Central Great Lakes region.

Save the date: Red Ribbon Breakfast is booked for Muncie’s Cornerstone Center for the Arts, Oct. 24 8 a.m. at Cornerstone Center for the Arts. Red Ribbon Week supports substance misuse prevention. Tickets from Delaware County Prevention Council.

Indiana connection to that FBI hearing – FBI director Christopher Wray went before the House Judiciary Committee where he got a tongue lashing from Indiana’s Representative Victoria Spartz

She was upset over accusations that the FBI may have worked with Ukrainian security agencies to censor Americans online.

A new exhibition is coming to Newfields in just over a week. “The Message is the Medium: Contemporary Art” is set to open on July 22nd, with a reception on July 21st. According to a press release from the art museum, the exhibition will show “how contemporary artists innovate with new media, expanding the possibilities of art beyond historical categories.” Get tickets and learn more at DiscoverNewfields.org.

Officially announced this week, in honor of their 70th anniversary, the annual Hillcroft Services luncheon will be open to the public this year at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie on November 17, 2023, to support those with disabilities in our community.

