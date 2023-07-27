Muncie Recycling Program To Start Next Week

Muncie’s new recycling program kicks into action Monday as more than 5,000 blue toters arrive at homes across the city.

The new 96-gallon toters will replace blue bags that residents had been using to set out their recyclables. The new toters should make it easier to recycle cardboard boxes that often don’t fit in the blue bags, reports the Star Press. When the program was announced earlier year, it should make it easier to keep the recyclables separated from trash, which goes in green toters.