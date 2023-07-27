Muncie Recycling Program To Start Next Week

Muncie’s new recycling program kicks into action Monday as more than 5,000 blue toters arrive at homes across the city.
The new 96-gallon toters will replace blue bags that residents had been using to set out their recyclables. The new toters should make it easier to recycle cardboard boxes that often don’t fit in the blue bags, reports the Star Press. When the program was announced earlier year, it should make it easier to keep the recyclables separated from trash, which goes in green toters.

Previous Post
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers to Perform Free Concert in Muncie
Next Post
Drug Charges Face Pair In New Castle

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom