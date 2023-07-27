Complaints received about drug activity at a New Castle home have resulted in dealing charges against two local residents.
The Star Press reports 45 year old Kevin Darnell Rowland and 46 year old Shannon Marie Henchon, both of the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue, were each charged Wednesday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in meth and dealing in cocaine.
Drug Charges Face Pair In New Castle
