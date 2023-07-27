Tommy Castro & the Painkillers to Perform Free Concert in Muncie



Blues Music Award winners Tommy Castro & the Painkillers will be returning to Muncie to perform a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2023 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County and will take place at 7:00 PM on this Saturday, July 29th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. Muncie’s own Lovesick Moan will open the show.

More local news briefs for July 27th below…

Nominations for the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award are now being taken. The award, given by the Ball Brothers Foundation, highlights the important role non-profit board members play in strategic planning and financial oversight to achieve an organization’s mission. Delaware County non-profit organizations have until 4pm on Aug. 15 to nominate a board member for the award, which includes a $10,000 grant to the recipient’s organization. Visit munciejournal.com for more details.

An event to honor the life of Trooper Aaron Smith is happening this Sunday, July 30 in Bargersville. The celebration of life will include several opportunities to join others for a workout, at CGX Crossfit in Bargersville, followed by a ceremony to honor Trooper Smith and his family. The funds raised will directly support Trooper Smith’s wife and family. Trooper Smith was passionate about serving his community in several capacities, and he was passionate about working out at the gym with his wife. Smith was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle while deploying spike strips to terminate a vehicle pursuit north of I-70, in Plainfield.

The StarPress reports a Muncie man already charged with trying to kill three Delaware County sheriff’s deputies now stands accused of attacking a corrections officer in the county jail. 19 year old Tarron Hayden Conwell, is preliminarily charged with battery resulting in injury to a corrections officer, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison. The teenager also faces 10 charges in 7 cases pending in Madison County.

You want your child to be safe while at school. A new state law requires a piece of technology in all schools that can be there in a time of emergency. Automatic External Defibrillators, or AEDs, can save someone’s life in a heartbeat. They’re now required in all Indiana schools, and the state Department of Education is asking all school corporations how many they have, and how many they need.

BSU Fan Jam will be held on the Scheumann Stadium artificial turf on Saturday August 12th from 5:30p – 7p. The public is invited to meet Ball State student athletes, coaches, athletics’ leadership, Charlie Cardinal, our spirit squads, the marching band, and the Code Red Dance team. There will also be free activities for kids and free food. Parking will be free outside the Scheumann Stadium in any parking spot.

WISH-TV reports the Indianapolis Airport has been awarded with with the largest Federal Aviation Administration grant in the nation, amounting to an impressive $22.58 million. The grant will be utilized to spearhead the construction of state-of-the-art energy-efficient infrastructure and the installation of solar panels at the airport.

A “Celebrate Back to School” event will be held Saturday, July 29, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Hours for the event — open to all Delaware County students, and hosted by Hearts and Hands United of Delaware County — will be 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed at Heartland Hall, and a shoe giveaway is planned at the Memorial Building. Dental Safari will provide free dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Open Door Health Services will provide free immunizations and $25 sports physicals.

US Senator Todd Young has introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2023. The legislation would allow motorsports entertainment facilities to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates. The legislation would make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for those venues. Senator Young says his bill will make a simple fix to the tax code to give speedways the ability to make needed improvements, invest in safety, and enhance the spectator experience.

The town of Yorktown is sponsoring a special event on August 1st. The event titled “National Night Out” will take place from 6 to 9pm and is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness. 4 bicycles will be given away in addition to free hot dogs, free gun locks, a canine demonstration and more. All activities will take place on Yorktown’s Civic Green. National Night Out involves over 16,700 communities across the country.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman wants to remind drivers to take precautions as school buses return to the roads. In Indiana, it is against the law for motorists to pass a bus that is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This applies to all roads with one exception: motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier – such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median. Motorists are then required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus. Ignoring school bus stop-arms is not only against the law, but it can be deadly. Several school age children lost their lives during the 2021-22 school year due to negligent and reckless drivers.

Are you looking for a new job? If so, you might want to check out the open positions at the Indianapolis Zoo. The organization Tweeted Tuesday, that they are hiring for a variety of positions from cashiers to ride operators, animal keepers to customer service and much more!” Learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.

A farm market in Hamilton County is being forced to move as the Indiana Department of Transportation claims eminent domain over the land it sits on. INDOT’s latest plans show a cul-de-sac will be built on the land where Wilson Farm Market in northern Hamilton County currently stands. Scott Wilson says INDOT’s latest project will force him to move the family farm, which has been a fixture on U.S. 31 for over 40 years.

LifeStream Services will host its 14th annual golf outing on August 17th at The Players Club in Yorktown in support of area seniors and people with disabilities. Area golfers are invited to compete for cash and prizes with all players receiving a complimentary fitting and glove from TaylorMade. Those interested in participating in the outing or sponsoring may sign up online by visiting lifestreaminc.com/golfouting

As the threat of severe weather lingers, Hoosiers can expect temperatures to rise significantly on Thursday. Forecaster Jason Puma says heat is one of the biggest weather killers in the U.S. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for much of Central Indiana for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the middle to upper 90s. This will produce heat index values between 100 and 109 during the afternoon and early evening hours.

U.S. Senator Todd Young, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, cosponsored the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act. This bill would guarantee the ongoing availability of AM broadcasts in new vehicles without any additional costs to the consumer. Young says, “AM radio plays a vital role in preserving public safety across Indiana. By delivering important weather updates, local news, and emergency and disaster response information, this bill will ensure Hoosiers – especially those in the most rural areas – continue to have access to this critical communication tool.

“Changing Views: The Photography of Dorothea Lange” is about to leave the Eiteljorg Museum. At the exhibition, you can see many of the photos taken by the Lange, as well as those of other photojournalists. As a documentary photographer, Lange specialized in capturing scenes of Americans struggling with poverty, homelessness, and other challenges of the 1930s and 40s. The exhibition will leave on August 6th.

Gas prices have gone up again. Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the Lundberg Survey, says there is less oil production coming from places like Russia and Saudi Arabia within OPEC. Many gas stations across Indiana had increases to as high as $3.75 per gallon Monday afternoon.

The Muncie Redevelopment Commission agreed with Mayor Dan Ridenour last week to approve a plan offered by WS Property Group to construct a $13.7 million apartment building across from City Hall. WS Property Group has worked with the city to develop White River Lofts, a 55-unit apartment building along Washington Street. The Phase 2 apartment project would have a similar look to White River Lofts and will consist of 66 units, according to a StarPress report.

Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who is one of many Republican contenders for the 2024 presidential primary, will give a keynote address at a meeting of the National Conference of State Legislatures in Indianapolis next month. The Indianapolis Star reports Pence will address a Republican breakfast session on Aug. 16 at the Indiana Convention Center, as part of the group’s Legislative Summit. The conference is a bipartisan organization that provides research and technical assistance for policymakers and staff at the state level.

On August 19th, Recovery Cafe Muncie will be hosting their first ever block party from 11am to 1pm. The event is to show their appreciation for the community and all that you have done to help the Recovery Café grow. There will be food, music, games, local resources, and a whole lot of fun. The event will take place outside of the Commonway Church, located at 201 E Charles St in Muncie.

The Anderson Plan Commission has approved the rezoning of 252 acres. The Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone the acreage that runs from West 53rd Street, west of Park Road, bordered by West 67th Street and on the east by the railroad tracks. The rezoning request is compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan and the surrounding zoning, according to a Herald Bulletin report.

The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for a special use for the operation of a salvage yard. The county Board of Zoning Appeals listened to three hours of testimony Tuesday for and against the request of Drews Parts for the special use for 49 acres located in the 700 block of School Street in Anderson. The zoning request was denied in part— because of potential contamination of the Anderson water supply.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has vetoed an amended trash can ordinance adopted by the city council. Broderick announced the veto on Tuesday, calling the amended ordinance unnecessary. The city council can vote to override the mayor’s veto at the August meeting. The amended ordinance allowed residents to place their trash containers on the street at noon the day before collection and requires them to be removed within 24 hours.

MRhodes