Muncie Noon Rotary Club Transition Of Officers

The Muncie Noon Rotary Club celebrated the transition of officers for the 2023-2024 Rotary year on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023. Matt Howell, retiring 2022-2023 President of the Muncie Rotary Club, introduced incoming 2023-2024 President Robert LaFrance, President-Elect Dan Wolfert, Immediate Past President Matt Howell, Secretary Joann McKinney and

Treasurer Linda S. Gregory.