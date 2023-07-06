Too Many People the Reason For Cancellation

Why didn’t they shoot their show? You may have missed this: a Ft. Wayne fireworks show was cancelled Monday, but weather had nothing to do with it. 21AliveNews says too many people showed up, and there were safety concerns.

If you didn’t get enough fireworks over the past several days, Aug. 5 is another Muncie show

Cheryl Crowder from Downtown Development, talking about the ending event of Fire Up Downtown, August 5. Still seeking volunteers for the event, too.

Most stressed city in Indiana? Bloomington. Zappia’s data says so – see the link for more on our Local News Page now.

The wildly popular Reminisce Band plays July 22 at the Muncie Delaware County Senior Citizens Center from 7 – 10 p.m. The $12 tickets get you in – MuncieSeniorCenter.com for info.

As he travels the 6th District, Congressman Greg Pence talks about interesting people that he connects with – this story, from Wayne County

Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) is celebrating Summer with an exhibition opening, a First Friday celebration this week, and sharing special Christmas in July savings on venue rentals! AMOA will offer a 10% discount for any 2023 or 2024 venue rental booked in July. To learn more about A.R.T.S or to participate visit www.andersonart.org/arts/