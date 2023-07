An Anderson man has been handed 41 years in prison for his role in a 2017 crash along the Muncie Bypass that killed a 6-year-old girl. The Star Press reports a jury found 33 year old Nathaniel Leon Jordan guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Authorities say Jordan had been drinking and driving his girlfriend’s van with four kids inside in May of 2017 when it left the roadway and crashed, killing the woman’s daughter.