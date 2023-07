Leaders from the community gathered to break ground for the YMCA’s new facility on the campus of Muncie Central High School. MuncieJournal.com reports the facility construction has an estimated timeline of 18 months and will bring together the Northwest and Downtown Ys into one 73,000 sq ft facility with an aquatics center for YMCA and Muncie Central use, clinic and educational space for IU Health, Open Door Health Services and Ball State’s Healthy Lifestyle Center.