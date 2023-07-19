Community Gathers for YMCA Ceremonial Groundbreaking

Muncie, IN, July 18, 2023: Leaders from the community gathered to break ground for the YMCA’s new facility on the campus of Muncie Central High School that reaches into the community, leveraging partnerships with Muncie Community Schools, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Open Door Health Services, Muncie Area Career Center and Ball State University’s Healthy Lifestyle Center. Designed to be a healthy gathering place for people of all ages and backgrounds, it has already proven to be a catalyst for collaboration benefiting the community in a myriad of ways. Working together, all partners envision a deep and long-lasting impact on the individuals and families in Muncie and Delaware County. With an anticipated construction timeline of 18 months, the facility will bring together the Northwest and Downtown Ys into one 73,000 sq ft facility with an aquatics center for YMCA and Muncie Central use, clinic and educational space for IU Health, Open Door Health Services and Ball State’s Healthy Lifestyle Center and all the usual amenities the community has come to expect from the Y. The community phase of the campaign, announced April 19th at First Merchants Bank downtown, outlined the progress made in the silent phase under the leadership of Co-chairs Mike Lunsford and Mark Hardwick. The YMCA, to date, has secured $29,635,140 of an ambitious $28,500,000 goal. The community phase of the campaign, led by Tara Smalstig and Chris Cook, has been busy fundraising with a remaining goal of $1,365,860. The generous matching component provided by First Merchants Bank doubling every dollar in a 1:1 match during the campaign, up to $1,000,000 is still in play. (Press Release)

More now on a story we first covered on the new WMUN Radio: 57 years in jail for 28 year old Morgan Bell for aiding, inducing or causing murder. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman shared in a release that Robert Eugene Trey Scott III was shot near his home in 2021. Bell offered apologies, and the Star Press says she intends to appeal the convictions.

The Muncie Public Library has a design contest for the new card. Listen for info about it from this week’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show on WMUNmuncie.com.