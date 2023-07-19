Volunteers Sought For Backyard Habitat Program

Red-tail Land Conservancy seeks individuals and organizations of east central Indiana who have naturally-landscaped yards to apply for Growing Home™ Habitat Certification before the submission deadline on July 31. According to MuncieJournal.com,
Growing Home™ is a backyard habitat program for east central Indiana from Red-tail Land Conservancy. The program is designed to empower community members to rethink how their yard or garden can also serve birds, bees, butterflies, and other beneficial wildlife

