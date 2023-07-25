Boiler Up! New Grads Soon at Purdue

Purdue University will host the 2023 summer commencement Aug. 5 in Elliott Hall of Music during two ceremonies honoring more than 1,500 students. Since the first commencement ceremony in 1875, summer and winter commencements were added to each year’s spring commencement, making this commencement the 250th in Purdue’s history.

Service noted by a grateful community – Retired Muncie Police K9, Carlos, was laid to rest on July 11th, 2023 after having served the citizens of Muncie from 2011 to 2021. Carlos assisted the police department with apprehension of countless violent criminals, keeping his human counterparts safe from the dangers those individuals posed, according to a social media post last week. Carlos, and his handler Chris Wells, were the team you called when someone needed to be found, and were both well respected in the K9 community.

Police in the UK say a man who robbed a pharmacy of drugs was able to do so by implying that he had a bomb. The man left behind a briefcase that supposedly contained the bomb, which turned out to be a can of soup and a can of beans taped together.