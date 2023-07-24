The lawsuit filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain contesting the results of the May 2 primary election has been dismissed.
The Herald Bulletin reports attorneys for Chamberlain and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6. Chamberlain lost the Democrat Party nomination for Anderson mayor to incumbent Broderick by 41 votes following a recount.
Lawsuit Contesting Primary Election Dismissed
