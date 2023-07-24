Lawsuit Contesting Primary Election Dismissed

The lawsuit filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain contesting the results of the May 2 primary election has been dismissed.
The Herald Bulletin reports attorneys for Chamberlain and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6. Chamberlain lost the Democrat Party nomination for Anderson mayor to incumbent Broderick by 41 votes following a recount.

Previous Post
Jury Recommends Life In Prison, No Parole For Mother In Child’s Death

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom