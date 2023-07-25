Deadline Getting Closer For Governance Award Nominations

The deadline for nominations for the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award is quickly approaching. According to MuncieJournal.com, the award highlights the important role board members play in strategic planning and financial oversight to achieve the organization’s mission, secure financial stability, and ensure general effectiveness of the organization. Delaware County non-profit organizations have until 4pm on Aug. 15 to nominate a board member for the award, which includes a $10,000 grant to the recipient’s organization.