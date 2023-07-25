Deadline Getting Closer For Governance Award Nominations

The deadline for nominations for the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award is quickly approaching. According to MuncieJournal.com, the award highlights the important role board members play in strategic planning and financial oversight to achieve the organization’s mission, secure financial stability, and ensure general effectiveness of the organization. Delaware County non-profit organizations have until 4pm on Aug. 15 to nominate a board member for the award, which includes a $10,000 grant to the recipient’s organization.

Previous Post
Boiler Up! New Grads Soon at Purdue
Next Post
Muncie Inmate Charged With Attacking Corrections Officer

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom