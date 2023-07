The city of Anderson will provide $30,000 in food and beverage tax revenues for the opening of a bakery and café in downtown Anderson. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the small business incentive request by Pam and Dave Clendenen for the converting of the building at 122 W. Eighth Street. The Clendenens are planning to spend up to $170,000 for remodeling.