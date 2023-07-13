Ball State Commencement Plans for July 22, 2023

Ball State University’s Class of 2023 Summer Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Worthen Arena. Parking is available in the lots adjacent to Worthen Arena (1699 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304). Ball State faculty member David Largent, senior lecturer of Computer Science, will present his address, “Find your calling, or at least let it find you.”

Indiana is the state seeking drug and alcohol rehabilitation the most, followed by New Hampshire and Vermont, after Analysis of Google search data from Addiction Treatment Magazine.

July 17 – 21, the midway opens at the 171st Delaware County Fair in Muncie.

Ball State Baseball Has Three Selected in 2023 MLB Draft this week – Trennor O’Donnell, Ryan Brown, and Ty Johnson are headed to the big leagues. Johnson closed out the draft for BSU and was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 15th round.

On Monday’s weekly All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe – Sabrina & Sylvester Friend will guest, 9:30 – 10 a.m. on the new WMUN, 92.5FM 1340AM and free streams.