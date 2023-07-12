Standardized Test Results For Indiana Students

Little change from last year to this year in statewide standardized tests measuring Indiana students’ proficiency in Math and Englis Arts. The Star Press reports the 2023 ILEARN scores, released Wednesday, showed that students gained slightly from last year’s results when it came to math, going from a 39.4% proficiency rate last year to 40.9% students being at or above proficiency standards in math this year. But scores for English language arts dropped, going from 41.2% to 40.7% proficient in ELA standards.

