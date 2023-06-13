West Nile Virus Season has Started in Indiana

It’s West Nile time: State health officials collected a sample in Clinton County – tested positive. No human cases this year. However, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) expects WNV activity to continue across the state during mosquito season, which continues through the first hard freeze. Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially during evening hours, from dusk to dawn, and in the early morning). Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, more tips at www.health.in.gov.

The second annual Indy Classic powered by Sports Tech HQ will feature the men’s basketball programs of Purdue versus Arizona and Indiana State versus Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16. Game times will be announced later.

The Indiana Democratic Party announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the Keynote Speaker for the annual Hoosier Hospitality Dinner at the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The Yorktown Police Department has an opening and is hiring soon. Submit info through July 10, 2023 at the Yorktown Police Department (9312 West Smith Street, Yorktown Indiana 47396). This can be delivered in person or by mail.

At this year’s Pendleton June Jamboree, The Kiwanis set a new sales record, selling just shy of 13 thousand K Burgers. They also sold their 100 thousandth K burger at the June Jamboree (per social media posts). The money supports a number of community causes.