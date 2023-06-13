Madison County Road and More Survey Here

The thoroughfare phase of Madison County’s comprehensive plan is on the drawing board. Born from the ARPA initiative, the county is now seeking input from stakeholders and the public. County Engineer Jessica Bastin said evaluation of the transportation network is being done “to establish a clear vision and goals for the future”.

She said “This is focused on the transportation side. Primarily on our roads but it also does bring into play, the multimodal effect of pedestrians, bicyclists, and, to some degree, centralized transportation…busses and so forth”.

Public forums are scheduled for:

  • June 27 10:00 AM   Elwood City Building, Courtroom 1505 S B St, Elwood, IN 46036
  • June 27  1:30 PM     Emory Lee Building, Beulah Park (4-H grounds)
  • June 28th  2:00 PM    South Madison Fire Territory Station, 100 S Broadway, Pendleton, IN 46064

To take the online survey you may go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PSZQ3XW

Previous Post
West Nile Virus Season has Started in Indiana
Next Post
‘Four For The 4th’ Returns To Yorktown

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom