Madison County Road and More Survey Here

The thoroughfare phase of Madison County’s comprehensive plan is on the drawing board. Born from the ARPA initiative, the county is now seeking input from stakeholders and the public. County Engineer Jessica Bastin said evaluation of the transportation network is being done “to establish a clear vision and goals for the future”.

She said “This is focused on the transportation side. Primarily on our roads but it also does bring into play, the multimodal effect of pedestrians, bicyclists, and, to some degree, centralized transportation…busses and so forth”.

Public forums are scheduled for:

June 27 10:00 AM Elwood City Building, Courtroom 1505 S B St, Elwood, IN 46036

June 27 1:30 PM Emory Lee Building, Beulah Park (4-H grounds)

June 28th 2:00 PM South Madison Fire Territory Station, 100 S Broadway, Pendleton, IN 46064

To take the online survey you may go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PSZQ3XW