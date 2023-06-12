Madison County Thoroughfare Plan

Madison County is moving forward with a first-of-its-kind thoroughfare plan. The Herald Bulletin reports officials intend to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for the county, including bicycle and pedestrian trails. The county is seeking public involvement in the development of the plan and residents are being encouraged to fill out an online survey at surveymonkey.com.

