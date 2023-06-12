Madison County is moving forward with a first-of-its-kind thoroughfare plan. The Herald Bulletin reports officials intend to develop a comprehensive transportation plan for the county, including bicycle and pedestrian trails. The county is seeking public involvement in the development of the plan and residents are being encouraged to fill out an online survey at surveymonkey.com.
Madison County Thoroughfare Plan
Previous Post
Ivy Tech Locks In Rates For Next Two School Years
Next Post
West Nile Virus Season has Started in Indiana