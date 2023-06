Nearly two-thirds of students enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College — including a significant portion of those attending the college’s Anderson campus — will pay lower tuition and fees over the next two years. According to the Herald Bulletin, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees last week passed the college’s tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years, locking in rates that will ensure overall student costs remain among the lowest in the state.