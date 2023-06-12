Governor Makes Student Appointment To BSU Board Of Trustees

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb appointed Hope Churchill as the new student representative on the Ball State University Board of Trustees. The Star Press reports Churchill, whose appointment begins July 1, will serve a two-year term through 2025.
A third-year Business Administration major, the Lake Village, Ind., native has maintained a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average while also pursuing minors in Communication Studies and Human Resource Management.

