Queen Contests This Weekend

Saturday night is the Delaware County Fair Queen contest, at Muncie Central High School’s auditorium. The MC, is our Mark Foerster. This weekend is also the Miss Indiana, and Miss Indiana Teen contest in Indy – former Muncie Queen Kalyn Melham is one of the contestants.

WLBC News Bits:

We are one year away from the 2024 USA Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis.

Saturday car show downtown Muncie sponsored by the Jar Community church – 10am-3pm at the First Merchants lot.

Saturday night at Muncie Delaware County Senior Citizens Center: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. $25 show only tickets – doors 7p, show 7:15p,

Ella Scott, wife of Frank Scott Sr. of the Whitely Community Council Muncie passed away. Frank

Thanked all on Facebook this week for prayers and support as they “navigate through this challenging transition.”

Plans continue to lock down for the biggest golf and business networking event of the year, the Chamber Cup, sponsored by the newly named Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce, is this coming Tuesday and Wednesday at the Players Club in Yorktown.

WLBC News Bits:

A survey finds the average home has nine unfinished DIY projects.

A Chicago bar has a drink inspired by Taylor Swift swallowing a bug during a recent Soldier Field concert: called Bad Bug.

Friends for the Friendless: a benefit for Muncie Animal Care and Services is Saturday 12-3p at Canan Commons.

Juneteenth Muncie, tomorrow at McCullough Park Muncie – Dorica Watson says the opening ceremony is at 2 p.m. She also a guest on Connected with Linzi Marie, Saturday 8:30 a.m. on the new WMUN.