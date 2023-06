Richard Allen, the accused killer of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, was in court Thursday, asking to be moved from the maximum security isolation unit at the Indiana Department of Correction’s Westville prison to the Cass County Jail in Logansport. The Star Press reports Allen’s attorneys filed a motion in April to remove Allen from the prison to a jail because of his mental and physical changes that his attorneys attributed to being in isolation at the prison.