Sustainable Forest Management Program In Delaware County

Landowners can learn about sustainable forest management at a free event on the evening of Wednesday, June 28, in Delaware County. The Star Press reports “Forest Establishment and Management Practices” runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at a private, wooded property west of Muncie. The location will be made available upon registration.
People interested in attending should register at conservationplan.org or by calling (765) 747-5531, ext. 3.

Woof Boom