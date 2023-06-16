BSU Board Approves Development Agreement For The Village

The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a development agreement for a revitalization plan for The Village, a commercial district located immediately adjacent to the campus. MuncieJournal.com reports the agreement is the next step by Ball State and development firm Fairmount Properties to create a multigenerational district including a new performing arts center, is also expected to include a new select-service hotel and new dining, retail, and gathering options for the area.

Previous Post
Queen Contests This Weekend
Next Post
Muncie Marine Pleads Guilty To Charges Stemming From Capitol Riot

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom