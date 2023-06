A New Castle woman who had been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend’s four-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The Star Press reports 37 year old Michelle Maylee Key had been charged with murder in the September 2019 death of young Darien Davis. However, a plea agreemen calls for the Henry County woman to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.