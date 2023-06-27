‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Begins This Week



Law enforcement agencies across the state will be on the lookout for impaired drivers around the Independence Day holiday. The agencies will take part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. From June 30 until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday. The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

U.S. Senator Todd Young is launching a Housing Affordability Tour this week to outline his legislative agenda to address the significant shortage of affordable housing options in the United States. On his tour, Senator Young will meet with Indiana realtors and other stakeholders to discuss solutions to the housing affordability crisis.

The Yorktown Police Department has an opening and will be hiring soon. Applicants are encouraged to submit their letters of interest and a resume through July 10, 2023 at the Yorktown Police Department (9312 West Smith Street, Yorktown Indiana 47396)

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has recovered a car from the White River after a fisherman spotted it in the water. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a fisherman with a sonar unit notified officials of a car in the White River at 3:16 p.m. in Broad Ripple, near 1500 Broad Ripple Avenue. Upon arrival, the Indianapolis Fire Department conducted a dive operation to locate the car. Divers determined the vehicle had been there for “quite some time” according to a WRTV report.

A winning Powerball-with- PowerPlay ticket purchased in December of 2022 is set to expire on Thursday of this week. The $150,000 winning Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville.

The City of Muncie has posted that new Pickleball Courts have been finished at Halteman Park. The first day they were open, the courts were packed.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour posted some project updates yesterday…Southway plaza– the owner is not currently seeking tenants due to the failure of most of the heating and air conditioning units. New Replacements were ordered last October and are due in July. Once installed, the owners expect to move forward. Riverview Park—The completion of the Park was bid out last month, and awarded earlier in June. A Local contractor is finishing up a current job and then the park completion work will begin.

Flat Land Resources says the City of Muncie is adding another splash pad to a city park. Thomas Park off Memorial Drive will be the recipient of a splash pad and work is just beginning.

The Prairie Creek Reservoir Park email has changed. The new email address is: prairiecreek@muncie.in.gov

Anderson Elementary School teacher and Anderson High School track coach Linda Williams-Boyd has been selected for induction into the Indiana Wesleyan University Hall of Fame.

Ross Community Center will be having a volleyball camp on July 18,19 and 20th. The camp is open to youth age 7 to 13. Visit www.rosscentermuncie.org for more information and to register your child.

Here’s a reminder: There will be a free family swim day, this Thursday, June 29th at Tuhey Pool. The free swim is from noon to 5pm.

Ben Yonker has won an Emmy in the category “Nostalgia” for his work as producer and director on the documentary SUNNY DAYS: MEET THE FOUNDING MOTHERS OF BALL STATE PBS. The film, which you can stream now, introduces the viewer to a small group of moms who helped Muncie acquire a public television station, which made its first broadcast 50 years ago. Visit the Ball State PBS facebook page to view the video.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force now has it’s own website, where you can file reports if you believe something is happening to a child. Indiana State Police oversee the task force, which is made up of over 50 law enforcement agencies, from local to state to federal. The website allows you to connect with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and you can check out an up-to-date sex offender registry. Visit the website. http://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/

An Anderson company is creating custom designed and built homes from former shipping containers. Custom Container Builders is located in a former General Motors facility on Jefferson Street in Anderson. Mike Lewis, a co-owner of the company, said prior to creating the container homes, which were featured at the Indianapolis Home Show, the company built traditional housing. The company has 11 employees that convert the containers into usable living space that includes custom cabinets, plumbing, electrical and heating and air conditioning units. The company plans to construct up to 15 homes this year with plans to expand in the future, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Three people were shot, and one was killed, in a Fort Wayne shooting Sunday morning. Fort Wayne police went to Greentree Court a little before 5 a.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot. One officer stopped a car that had been spotted near the scene; another injured man was inside the car. The three victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The men had life-threatening injuries. At this time, police have not identified any of the victims. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The StarPress reports a New Castle woman who had been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend’s four-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. 37 year old Michelle Maylee Key had been charged with murder in the September 2019 death of young Darien Davis. However, a plea agreement — signed by Key and her attorney on May 25 — calls for the Henry County woman to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Seven people died in a series of unrelated shootings around Indianapolis and Marion County over the weekend, according to a Fox59 report. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified six of the victims yesterday. The identity of the seventh person was still pending. The victims were all under the age of 30. The weekend’s deadly incidents ranged from a quadruple shooting on Broad Ripple Avenue to a shooting outside a food truck.

The annual “Music For All” Summer Symposium is taking place at Ball State University all this week. Music for All is an intensive music and marching band camp for high school students. There are daily FREE concerts for the public which begin at 8pm. Tuesday night it’s the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band at Emens…Wednesday night it’s Cory Wong and the Wongnotes at Emens…Thursday night its Indianapolis-based DysFunktion and finally on Friday night at Scheumann Stadium there will be eight drum and bugle corps performing.

Country singer Breland, Christian rock band Skillet, a Latino Fest with Noel Torres, and rock band Three Dog Night are coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer.

The Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame has elected 16 new members who will be honored in July in its 2023 class. The new members will be inducted on July 22nd in Cardinal Hall at the L.A. Pittenger Center at Ball State. The late John Wray will be honored at the banquet as this year’s James Lightbody Award of Excellence recipient. Visit https://delcohof.org for more information.