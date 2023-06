The Mayor’s Arts Awards return September 30 at Munsee Lanes. The ceremony will be in the Southside Middle School Auditorium —more details to come. MuncieJournal.com reports the deadline for nominations is Friday, August 18th, 2023. Nominations can be submitted online at MuncieArts.org/2023-maa, by email, by mail, or dropped off at the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 300 S. High St., 3rd Floor. Details and nomination packets are on the website.