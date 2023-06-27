Retired Muncie Police Officer Gets 19 Months For Filing False Report

A retired Muncie police sergeant on Tuesday was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for filing a false police report about former officer Chase Winkle’s abuse of an arrestee. According to the Star Press, Joseph Krejsa was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, who said he would serve two years of supervised release following his prison term. Krejsa had pleaded guilty in January to obstruction of justice after negotiating a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

