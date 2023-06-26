‘Four For The 4th’ In Yorktown

The annual “Four for the 4th” run/walk returns to downtown Yorktown at 8:30 AM on the 4th of July. Thrive Credit Union partners with the Yorktown Community Schools Foundation to work together to raise funds to better the community, trails, parks, schools, and give away scholarships. MuncieJournal.com reports this year the overall male and female race champions will each win $1,000 in cash, and all students ages 19 and under that complete the 4-mile race will be entered for a drawing to win 3 scholarships each worth $1,000.

