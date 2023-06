The Delaware County Regional Wastewater District (DCRWD) and the Muncie Sanitary District are pleased to announce the signing of a groundbreaking 25-year long-term contract. MuncieJournal.com reports under this agreement, DCRWD will continue to use a portion of the Muncie Sanitary District’s wastewater treatment facility and infrastructure for the treatment of the Royerton and Desoto customers sanitary flow.