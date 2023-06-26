Deliberations Resume This Morning in Muncie Police Officer Trial

The StarPress reports a U.S District Court jury in Indianapolis has started deliberations in the trial of a Muncie police officer accused of filing a false police report. However, after eight hours of deliberations in the case of Corey Posey on Friday, Judge Tanya Walton Pratt agreed to allow the panel to go home for the weekend. The jury will resume deliberating this morning.

More local news briefs below…

A Muncie man has been arrested, three days after his granddaughter walked away from her family’s southside home and was attacked by a dog. 43-year-old Donald Junior Bradford, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. City police reported the child had been left with three lacerations on her chest, all of which required stitches.

2 people were shot and killed Saturday – one on the west side, and one in Beech Grove. In Broad Ripple Sunday morning – 4 people shot, 2 people killed…Police still looking for suspects. Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett says gun violence has to stop, and he says he’s willing to use the full force of the law. Hogsett blames the Broad Ripple shooting on two things: guns, and business owners who don’t take care of their property.

A Muncie man has been arrested for selling a large amount of fentanyl to an informant, according to court documents. 23-year-old Jesse Ross II was arrested for Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl, AND Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. On June 12, 2023 the State of Indiana issued a search warrant for his home in the 2600 block of Tacoma where they found approximately 848 grams of fentanyl along with $12,000 in cash and two loaded handguns. Ross was previously convicted of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug on August 22, 2022. His case has now moved to federal courts, according to Fox 59.

Chris Poland, Financial Literacy and Community Engagement Manager at Ball State Financial, has received Muncie noon Rotary Club’s Merrill Greene Award for 2023. The award honors Merrill Greene, CPA, long-time Muncie Rotarian and volunteer who served as Club treasurer for over two decades.

There is a new animal to meet at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. WANE 15 reports that Benedict, a two-toed sloth, can now be seen by the public. He arrived from Staten Island a few months ago, but the zoo had to wait for outside temperatures to warm before letting him roam. If you would like to see him for yourself, you can get tickets at kidszoo.org.

A major fentanyl ring in central Indiana was busted this week. Sixteen people were arrested Thursday while three people are still on the run, according to United States Attorney Zach Myers who represents the Southern District of Indiana. Across Indianapolis, Muncie, and Anderson, over 72 pounds of fentanyl were recovered, which were in the form of about 320,000 counterfeit pills. Over 117 pounds of meth and over 450 pounds of weed were recovered, along with 113 guns. Among those guns, 60 had Glock-switch conversions, which make them illegal machine guns. Detectives also recovered over 500-thousand-dollars in cash.

Indiana State Police are investigating after a Delaware County deputy shot a 19-year-old suspect Friday evening. Officers say they saw Tarron Conwell on Mock Avenue, but when they tried to take him into custody, he ran and fired at them. In response, Deputy Carter Smithson with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office shot Conwell. The teenager was then taken to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Methodist in Indianapolis. He was last known to be in stable condition, and no officers were hurt.

At this time, it is not entirely clear why Conwell was wanted by officers. So far, State Police have only said that he was wanted in Madison County, and that he was “wanted for questioning for an unrelated case.”

Indiana 5th District U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz is not at all happy with the Justice Department over two big investigations. She’s upset over how the department handled the Hunter Biden case in which he pled guilty to a few federal charges and will end up not serving jail time. Adding to that, now there are whistleblowers saying some decisions in that case were politically motivated. In addition, Spartz is demanding the FBI turn over audio recordings of Special Counsel John Durham interviewing a source during his inquiry into the Trump-Russia investigation.

The real-life high school golfer “Happy Gilmore” announced his commitment to Ball State University’s golf program on Friday as part of the 2024 class. According to Fox News, Adam Sandler, the star of the 1996 film of the same name, went to Twitter to congratulate him on his commitment to Ball State University. Gilmore, whose real name is Landon, started going by “Happy” as a nickname when he was young and began to compete in golf tournaments.

An inmate has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbings of a mental health counselor and a fellow prisoner at the New Castle Correctional Facility. The Star Press reports The charges against 46-year-old Ronald Earl Menzie, filed last week in Henry Circuit Court 2, are Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year prison terms.

As you and your family gear up for Independence Day celebrations, you may want to keep certain safety precautions in mind. Chief Eric Funkhouser with the Bargersville Fire Department cautions against lighting fireworks in the grass, as dry conditions could present a hazard. He also urges you to keep flammable items away from kids and pets. He told WISH-TV that there are many ways to stay safe, such as lighting fireworks on flat ground, only lighting one at a time, staying clear of lit fireworks, and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced they will perform The Music of Pink Floyd in downtown Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. The event will take place on Friday, September 8. The show features The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety plus Pink Floyd’s greatest hits, including music from The Wall, selections from A Momentary Lapse of Reason and Wish You Were Here.

Artist Brittany Covert will teach an introductory stained glass workshop titled “Forever Flowers” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 W. Main St. in Muncie. No experience is necessary to take the class. For more information visit cornerstonearts.org

A recount completed Thursday confirmed Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick won the May 3 Democratic primary and will face off against a Republican in Nov. 7. says WISHTV. On June 15, recounts began in both the Republican and Democratic primary races for Anderson mayor. The Republican mayoral primary featured three candidates who finished with 11 votes separating first from third place. A five-hour recount completed June 15 confirmed Jon Bell as the Republican nominee. The Democratic mayoral primary also featured three candidates. The recount completed Thursday found Broderick won by 41 votes over Rodney Chamberlain,

One of the most interesting events at the 2023 Indiana State Fair is the USA Mullet Championship. Actually, it is a qualifying event for the nationwide mullet competition. It’s a two-part contest that starts with online registration and submitting pictures of your mullet. Judges will then choose finalists for the live portion of the contest taking place at the fair. The mullet competition takes place on Saturday, July 29th at 2pm. Register your mullet online at mulletchamp.com

One of the most anticipated movies of the summer opens Thursday, June 29th. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the 5th installment in the Indiana Jones series. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas share executive producer duties with directorial duties by James Mangold. I’s been 15 years since we last saw Indiana Jones on screen, and just over 40 years since the initial movie. Harrison Ford who plays “Indy” is 80 years old now, yet his performance in the movie has received high marks from the media and film critics.

The Herald Bulletin reports police have identified a suspect related to the hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager last Saturday. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle on Wednesday and led to the seizure of the car and a conversation with the suspect. At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the suspect until formal charges are filed.