A bomb threat that prompted a police response to the Walmart at 1501 E. 29th Street back on May 31st, leads to the arrest of a Muncie man. 37 year old Stephen Scott Drinkard Jr. is being held in the Delaware County jail under a $20,000 bond, preliminarily charged with two counts of assisting a criminal. Police say Drinkard admits the call was made from his phone, but it wasn’t him who made it.