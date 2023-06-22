Man Charged In Attack Inside New Castle Correctional Facility

An inmate has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbings of a mental health counselor and a fellow prisoner at the New Castle Correctional Facility. According to the Star Press, 46 year-old Ronald Earl Menzie was participating in a group therapy session with seven other inmates on April 28 when he attacked the counselor, stabbing her repeatedly in the head and neck with a makeshift knife. When another inmate tried to stop the attack, Menzie allegedly stabbed him in the chest and right arm.