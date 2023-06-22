Man Charged In Attack Inside New Castle Correctional Facility

An inmate has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbings of a mental health counselor and a fellow prisoner at the New Castle Correctional Facility. According to the Star Press, 46 year-old Ronald Earl Menzie was participating in a group therapy session with seven other inmates on April 28 when he attacked the counselor, stabbing her repeatedly in the head and neck with a makeshift knife. When another inmate tried to stop the attack, Menzie allegedly stabbed him in the chest and right arm.

Previous Post
Munice Man Arrested In Walmart Bomb Threat
Next Post
Woman Killed In Anderson Stabbing

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom