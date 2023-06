A Muncie man was arrested Wednesday, three days after his three-year-old granddaughter — who had been left in his care — walked away from her family’s southside home and was attacked by a dog. The Star Press reports 43 year old Donald Junior Bradford is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury for the incident on the 1900 block of South High Street that left the girl with three lacerations on her chest that needed stitches.