More on Anderson’s Independence Day celebration Sunday, July 2nd. Parade, downtown Anderson at 7:00 PM, and (a new route, starting at 8th and Main Streets, moving south on Main to 13th Street, then turning left (east) to Central Ave., going north to conclude at 8th Street). The parade will be followed by activities at 8:00 PM at the parking off Central Ave. between 9th and 10th Streets (the former WorkOne parking lot). At 8:30 performer Cory Cox will go on stage followed by the fireworks display at 10:00 PM.

Monday, July 3, the 2023 includes an airshow at Anderson Airport; gates open at 5:00 PM for parking. The Air Show starts at 7:15 PM. Chesterfield fireworks show at dusk. On July 4, the Chesterfield Annual 4th of July Parade starts at 12 PM, running through main Street with their Kids Festival following at Makepeace Park.

A shoplifter robbing a store in Thailand escaped with about $20 worth of stuff by letting around 100 bees loose in the store to divert the staff. Because of the confusion, witnesses were unable to offer a detailed description of the suspect.

The average American home has nine DIY jobs that need attention, according to a survey of homeowners. Only 10 percent of those surveyed felt they were completely on top of their home maintenance tasks. The top item on our to-do list: Painting – 55 percent.