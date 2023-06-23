Muncie Man’s Drug Case Transferred To Federal Court

Federal authorities have assumed jurisdiction in the case of a Muncie man recently arrested with a large quantity of fentanyl.

According to the Star Press, the case of 23 year old Jesse Daniel Ross ll is being transferred from the Delaware County court system to U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. Ross was most recently arrested on June 12, when he was preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.