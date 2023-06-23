Construction continues at Storer Estates, a new subdivision being built on the former site of Storer Elementary School. This week contractors began pouring cement street curbs at the site. The new development will provide new housing options for Muncie and through collaboration with the Muncie Sanitary District, (MSD) the project also addresses drainage issues in the area.

More of today’s news briefs are below…

An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly waving a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-70. During the investigation, troopers viewed a recording of the incident that was captured on a privately owned vehicle’s video system, which helped identify a suspect and their vehicle. Troopers located the suspect, 50-year-old Louis Halsey Jr., at his home. After examining evidence discovered by troopers, Halsey was arrested on probable cause of intimidation and false informing.

The StarPress reports Muncie City officer Corey Posey’s trial, in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, is expected to conclude as soon as today. Posey — on administrative leave since the charge was filed against him in April 2021 — has pleaded not guilty to allegations he falsified a report describing the events of Aug. 9, 2018, when officer Chase Winkle’s attack on a man being arrested left him with multiple facial fractures. Most of the 17 counts returned by a U.S. District Court grand jury in April 2021 focused on allegations Winkle had kicked, punched or otherwise abused arrestees in incidents that took place between March 2018 and February 2019. Posey was named in one of the 17 indictments. Winkle is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on June 27.

Fort Wayne’s WBOI reports former Vice President and current GOP Presidential candidate Mike Pence was in Fort Wayne this week as he continues campaigning for President. He met with supporters at the Allen County Republican Headquarters in Fort Wayne and asked for them to donate, volunteer and pray for him and his campaign as he goes against his former boss and running mate Donald Trump. Pence said he believes the American people and the Republican party know it’s time for a new direction. Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was endorsed by current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023 which recognizes sustained, high level performance in quality of care. IU Health Ball is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. Recently the hospital was also nationally recognized for their orthopedics team and Joint replacement surgeries.

Since 1973, the Midwest Writers Workshop has offered a summer conference to help writers improve their craft and become published authors. This year’s 50th conference will be held July 19-22 at Ball State and will offer two registration options— Participants can register to attend in-person at the Ball State Alumni Center, Muncie, IN, or they can register for a virtual option via Zoom technology. The complete schedule and online registration are available at www.midwestwriters.org.

One of the largest events of the year is coming up in downtown Muncie. Fire Up Downtown will take place on August 5th, and the event needs over 100 volunteers. Among the volunteer opportunities available are: help pilots inflate and launch 4 hot balloons, help with tethered balloons and rides, event setup and tear down and many more. Visit this munciejournal.com link for a list of jobs and how to apply.

The StarPress reports a Muncie man is accused of using a rifle to both severely beat and terrorize a female acquaintance. 31-year-old Larry Joseph Funkhouser was arrested Monday on preliminary counts of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and pointing a firearm. The woman — who at first refused to identify Funkhouser by name — said he had held a rifle to her head and threatened to kill her.

The Horizon Convention Center will be hosting 250 people for the Indiana State Conference for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials next week. Officials from 8 states will be in attendance.

Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett and Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb are gearing up for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The two Tweeted about the upcoming event, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday. Hogsett wrote, “When it comes to hosting large events, Indianapolis does it like nobody else.” Governor Holcomb shared similar sentiments, saying the location means “more seats available at lower prices to see the rookie skills challenge, the 3-point contest, and the dunk contest!”

WTHR reports according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana is one of two midwestern states in the running for a $50 billion semiconductor plant.

The IEDC is applying for $122 million from the State Budget Committee to buy land in Boone County to solidify the deal.

The Delaware County Regional Wastewater District and the Muncie Sanitary District have signed a groundbreaking 25-year long-term contract. Under the agreement, The Delaware County Regional Wastewater District will continue to use a portion of the Muncie Sanitary District’s wastewater treatment facility and infrastructure for the treatment of the Royerton and Desoto customer’s sanitary flow. The partnership agreement also includes a provision that guarantees a justified rate calculation methodology for any future rate changes.

Local restaurants, vendors and food trucks will compete in a BBQ Cook-Off event at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main, on July 8 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. One ticket gets one pork BBQ slider from each of the competitors. Attendees will vote on their favorite slider. Cornerstone employees will count the votes and determine a winner. The event will be held in the Colonnade Room and the winner will receive a plaque for Best BBQ Muncie 2023.

Two area student athletes have been named recipients of the 9th Annual Morry Mannies Woof Boom Radio scholarship. Palmer Samuels from Delta High School and Brynn Wright from Cowan High School are this year’s scholarship recipients.

There will be a FREE Family Swim Day at Tuhey Pool on Thursday, June 29th from 12:00pm-5:00pm. The free swim day is sponsored by the Muncie Police Department and the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.

Minnetrista Museum and Gardens has announced dates and times for the ever-so-popular “Faeries, Sprites and Lights” event. The event takes place on July 27-29 from 5pm to 9pm with a special sensory-friendly event on July 29 from 1pm to 4pm.

Indiana Michigan Power has announced their website is now available in Spanish. I&M provides power to tens of thousands of Hispanic customers and receives an average of 1,800 calls per month from customers who prefer to speak Spanish. For more information go to IndianaMichiganPower.com

A local Muncie woman is competing for a National Health and Fitness title. Michele Owen is using the Ms. Health and Fitness competition as a platform to highlight eating disorders, female athleticism, and what the human body is capable of. Owen has advanced to the quarterfinals round, along with other women in the top 1% of the competition. Votes are gathered through Facebook, where anyone can cast one free vote per day, or donate to benefit the Homes for Wounded Warriors charity. Semi-finals and Finals will conclude by July 6th, with the national winner announced July 11. Visit munciejournal.com for more on this story.

Jim Davis stopped by Muncie ARF this week to personally sign and autograph the Garfield statue located on the property. According to a Facebook post, the Garfield figure received a new coat of paint by ARF board member Kath White. Check out the Muncie ARF Facebook page for photos.

WISHTV reports an Anderson man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot two teens under the age of 16 outside of a residence. Police say preliminary details reveal that a man began shooting at the teens while they were walking along Columbus Avenue. Officers received a tip that the alleged suspect was possibly located in the 1800 block of E. 32nd Street. Anderson police went to that location and located the suspect, 28-year-old Erik Scott-Orville Spencer. He was taken into custody without incident.

Anderson police are investigating the stabbing death Wednesday of a 60-year-old woman. The herald Bulleting reports officers were called at 12:41 p.m. to the 2400 block of Central Avenue, where they found the woman. Police secured the scene and administered aid until the Anderson Fire Department medics arrived. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Herald Bulletin reports that although Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino has experienced a slump in revenue, local officials who collect tax revenue from the venue are not too concerned. Colin Skidmore, senior vice president and general manager at Hoosier Park, said the racino has seen “softness” in gaming revenue over the past few months — a trend he attributes to logistical challenges posed by the ongoing $40 million expansion project at the facility.